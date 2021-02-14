California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Vistra worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Vistra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $21.33 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

