California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,418 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $51.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

