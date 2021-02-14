California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 240,588 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of W. P. Carey worth $29,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.