California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,813 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Vail Resorts worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

