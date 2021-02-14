California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 318,418 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $74,455,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 658,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

