California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,688,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of UDR worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in UDR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UDR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,831,000 after purchasing an additional 164,486 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR opened at $42.71 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

