California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Vipshop worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

