Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 96.3% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $249,825.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.42 or 0.03707727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.