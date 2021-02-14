Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,402 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,371,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $159.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

