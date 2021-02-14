Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

