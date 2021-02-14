Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 32,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,766,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

