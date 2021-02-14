Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 53,012 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021


Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

