Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 346,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 375,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

MU stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

