Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $379.40 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $379.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.50.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

