Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

