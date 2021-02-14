Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

