Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

