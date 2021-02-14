Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

