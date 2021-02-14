Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $71.73.

