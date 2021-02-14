Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $32,394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

