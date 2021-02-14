Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,088,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 233,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 129,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,659,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $44.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

