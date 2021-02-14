Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 206,382 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 455.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,382 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.