Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,581 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

