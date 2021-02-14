Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 131.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

