Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.08 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

