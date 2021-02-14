Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

