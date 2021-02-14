Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 158,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.48 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

