Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

