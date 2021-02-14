Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,967.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

SPIB opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

