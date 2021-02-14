Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,810,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 669,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 524,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

