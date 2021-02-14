Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,097 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 540,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

