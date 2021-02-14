Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $151.38 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

