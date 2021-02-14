Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 62,219 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

