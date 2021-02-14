Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

