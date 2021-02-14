Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

