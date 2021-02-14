Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several research analysts have commented on CBWBF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

