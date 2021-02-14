Capital Management Corp VA Sells 308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,843.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,670.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

