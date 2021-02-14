Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 308,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.