Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,843.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,670.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.