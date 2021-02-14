Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 190,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,988. The firm has a market cap of $407.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

