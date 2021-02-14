Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 14th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSFFF opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSFFF shares. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

