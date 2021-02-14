Carbon Price Up 65.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Carbon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $321,007.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00272537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00086109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00091331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00098995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185641 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.46 or 0.90264558 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.