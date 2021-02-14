Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $27.01 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and approximately $7.18 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00318613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003037 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014311 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.