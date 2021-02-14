Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,993 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.