Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 387 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in S&P Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average of $339.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

