Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.