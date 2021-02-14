Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 387 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.