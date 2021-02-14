Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 334,280 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.