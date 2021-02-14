Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 334,280 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.