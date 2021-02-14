Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

WCN opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

